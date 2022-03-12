Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Sells $3,495,565.26 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE VSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $217,552,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

