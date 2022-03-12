VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,295. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
