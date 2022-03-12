VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

