VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,901. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $858,000.

