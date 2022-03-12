VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,503. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

