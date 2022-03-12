VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

CDC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 151,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

