VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.66. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period.

