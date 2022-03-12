ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 69,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,626,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

