ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 69,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,626,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $669.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
