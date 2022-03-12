Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Vital Farms updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ VITL opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
