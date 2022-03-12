Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $29.19.
In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
