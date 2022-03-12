Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Farms (VITL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.