Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €13.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) received a €13.30 ($14.46) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

EPA:VIV opened at €11.53 ($12.53) on Thursday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($27.03). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.59.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

