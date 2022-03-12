VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VMware by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

