Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

HCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

