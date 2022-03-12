WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 1.5% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,364 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

