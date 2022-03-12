WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 206 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,657,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

