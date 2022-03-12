WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 810 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.18. 167,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,506. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

