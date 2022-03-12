WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,997,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

