WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.88. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $321.41.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $62,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

