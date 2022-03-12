Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 121.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $845.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.02. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

