Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

