Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

