Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 45,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.