Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 45,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.