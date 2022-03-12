Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.