Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post $469.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.38 million to $475.62 million. Weibo reported sales of $458.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WB. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Weibo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Weibo has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

