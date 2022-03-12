Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Equal Weight

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

