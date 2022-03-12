Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $133.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,621 shares of company stock worth $82,255,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

