Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has C$13.50 price objective on the stock.
WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.34.
TSE:WDO traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 761,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$16.77.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
