Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has C$13.50 price objective on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

TSE:WDO traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 761,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.