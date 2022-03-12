West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $363.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.42 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.