Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 763.8% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 33,029 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 133.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

