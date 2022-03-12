Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 4,088,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

