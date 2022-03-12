Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.35.
Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 4,088,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.
Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
