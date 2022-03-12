Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

