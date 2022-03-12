Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wheels Up Experience traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 45688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

