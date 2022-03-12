Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,981,700 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the February 13th total of 4,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.78 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

