Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
