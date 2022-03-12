Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

