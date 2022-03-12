William Blair Comments on Cellectis S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectis in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $200.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

