William Blair Comments on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

