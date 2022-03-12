William Everett Mcdonald Sells 1,225 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

