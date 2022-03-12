Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in February

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

