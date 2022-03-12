Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $25.91 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 5.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,608,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

