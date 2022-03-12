Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
