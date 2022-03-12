Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 594,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

