WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Set at C$200.00 by Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) received a C$200.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of WSP Global from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$188.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.14.

TSE WSP opened at C$166.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$168.11. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$115.25 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last quarter.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

