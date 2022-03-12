XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of XPEL opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $1,083,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $1,320,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,800 shares of company stock worth $17,244,560 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in XPEL by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in XPEL by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares during the period.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

