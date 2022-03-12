YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 4.5% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.86. 93,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,472,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

