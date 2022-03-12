Zacks: Analysts Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iSun.

ISUN has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on iSun in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. iSun has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth about $142,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iSun by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

