Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. AcuityAds reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

ATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

