Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. AcuityAds reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About AcuityAds (Get Rating)
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcuityAds (ATY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.