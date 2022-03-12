Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.44.

Gitlab stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

