Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,111,000 after buying an additional 1,574,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after buying an additional 945,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after buying an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $154,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.