Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

